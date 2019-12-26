CFun (CFUN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

CFun (CURRENCY:CFUN) traded 1,355.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. CFun has a total market cap of $55,923.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of CFun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CFun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $7.50 and $50.98. During the last seven days, CFun has traded up 1,355.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00183727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.01215505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025859 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118763 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CFun Coin Profile

CFun’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 429,429,737 coins. CFun’s official website is www.cfunproject.com . CFun’s official Twitter account is @CFunproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CFun

CFun can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CFun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CFun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

