ChatCoin (CHAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,334.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $15,334.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, ZB.COM and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00062353 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00084317 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000822 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00074558 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,281.63 or 0.99285809 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EXX, ZB.COM, Binance, LBank, Coinnest, BigONE, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

