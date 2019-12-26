China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Trading Up 11.2%

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) was up 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $0.99, approximately 342,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 108,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.
China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.93 million for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%.
About China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)
China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
