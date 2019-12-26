China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Trading Up 11.2%

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) was up 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $0.99, approximately 342,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 108,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.93 million for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.93% of China Finance Online worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

