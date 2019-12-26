China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.45

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.86. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 71,571 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.24% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

