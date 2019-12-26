Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to post $161.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.99 million and the lowest is $159.99 million. Cognex reported sales of $193.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $717.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $715.84 million to $721.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $796.34 million, with estimates ranging from $771.70 million to $817.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $4,118,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 466,202 shares of company stock worth $24,246,619. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 337.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,614,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after buying an additional 1,245,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,823,000 after purchasing an additional 803,052 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,733,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,091,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,114,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $437,313,000 after purchasing an additional 367,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,576. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.