Coin Lion (LION) Price Hits $0.0100

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Coin Lion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $322,303.00 and approximately $262.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00183326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.01223674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118841 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion . The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

