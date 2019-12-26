Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a $88.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CIGI. BidaskClub lowered Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $78.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $78.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 31,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,954,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

