Comparing Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) & Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Hilton Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Hilton Hotels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hilton Hotels and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Hotels $8.91 billion 3.53 $764.00 million $2.79 39.92 Xenia Hotels & Resorts $1.06 billion 2.33 $193.69 million $2.22 9.85

Hilton Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Xenia Hotels & Resorts. Xenia Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilton Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hilton Hotels has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hilton Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Hilton Hotels pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Hotels and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Hotels 9.92% 972.97% 7.32% Xenia Hotels & Resorts 12.23% 7.90% 4.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hilton Hotels and Xenia Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Hotels 0 8 8 0 2.50 Xenia Hotels & Resorts 0 4 1 0 2.20

Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus target price of $100.47, suggesting a potential downside of 9.79%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $22.90, suggesting a potential upside of 4.71%. Given Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xenia Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Hilton Hotels.

Summary

Hilton Hotels beats Xenia Hotels & Resorts on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands. It operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of March 29, 2019, the company had approximately 5,600 properties with approximately 913,000 rooms in 113 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states. Xenia's hotels are primarily in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott®, Hyatt®, Kimpton®, Fairmont®, Loews®, and Hilton®, as well as leading independent management companies including The Kessler Collection, Sage Hospitality, and Davidson Hotels & Resorts.

