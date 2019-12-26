Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Down 2.8%

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.20, approximately 703,924 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,531,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 target price on shares of Conduent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in Conduent by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513,622 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,795,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,614,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,737,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 65.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,698,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after buying an additional 1,067,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Company Profile (NYSE:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

