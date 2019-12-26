Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Down 2.8%

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.20, approximately 703,924 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,531,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 target price on shares of Conduent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.87.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in Conduent by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513,622 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,795,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,614,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,737,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 65.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,698,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after buying an additional 1,067,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conduent Company Profile (NYSE:CNDT)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.
