ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). ConforMIS reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ConforMIS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 415,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $106.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.29. ConforMIS has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

