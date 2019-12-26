Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $741.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to report sales of $741.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $760.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $713.80 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported sales of $770.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,060,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,998,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,496 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,539,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,797,000 after acquiring an additional 92,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,003. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.