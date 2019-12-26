Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.19

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and traded as low as $4.06. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 3,795 shares changing hands.

CJREF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Corus Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.50 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

