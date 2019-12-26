Creditbit Tops One Day Trading Volume of $148.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Creditbit has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Creditbit has a market cap of $9,799.00 and $148.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditbit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036271 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00555653 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014176 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000205 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Creditbit Profile

Creditbit (CRB) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org . The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

