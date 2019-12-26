DECENT (DCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $732.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $732.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Upbit, HitBTC and ChaoEX. During the last week, DECENT has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DECENT

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ChaoEX, LBank, BCEX, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

