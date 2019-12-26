Digital Fantasy Sports Trading 24% Lower Over Last Week (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.05941228 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023887 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

DFS is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

