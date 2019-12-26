DIMCOIN (DIM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $281.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Exrates. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $84,429.00 and approximately $281.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00183545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.01214598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118859 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io . The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Cryptopia, Coinbe and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

