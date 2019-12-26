Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Up 10,834.6% in December

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 284,300 shares, an increase of 10,834.6% from the November 28th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

DLPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.56. 96,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,559. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 7.29.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

