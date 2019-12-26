Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) dropped 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $6.01, approximately 1,918,207 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,327,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.
The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $545.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 298.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 354,760 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 103.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,741,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 884,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.
Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.