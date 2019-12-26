Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) dropped 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $6.01, approximately 1,918,207 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,327,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $545.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 399.60%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 624.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 298.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 354,760 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 103.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,741,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 884,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

