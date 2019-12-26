Elliot Coin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ELLI)

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Elliot Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Elliot Coin has a market cap of $5,525.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elliot Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000245 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 62.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elliot Coin Coin Profile

Elliot Coin (CRYPTO:ELLI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 26,903,069 coins and its circulating supply is 26,288,365 coins. Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot . The official website for Elliot Coin is elliotproject.org

Buying and Selling Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elliot Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elliot Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

