Emercoin Market Capitalization Reaches $4.28 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0953 or 0.00001319 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and xBTCe. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $7,795.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,946,419 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Crex24, Cryptopia, Livecoin, xBTCe and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

