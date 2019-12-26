Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Sells C$231,198.00 in Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.00, for a total transaction of C$231,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 654 shares in the company, valued at C$73,902.

TSE EQB opened at C$111.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01. Equitable Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$57.85 and a twelve month high of C$121.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$96.84.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$127.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.70 million. Analysts expect that Equitable Group Inc. will post 13.4000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQB shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

