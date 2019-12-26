EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. EVRAZ presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of EVRZF stock remained flat at $$5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.11.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

