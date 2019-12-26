Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.18, approximately 2,297,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,998,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 35.84%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Farfetch by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,155,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,828,000 after buying an additional 18,744,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Farfetch by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,656,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at $128,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $94,234,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 127.3% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.