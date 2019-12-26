Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 271.67 ($3.57).

Several brokerages have commented on FXPO. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of LON FXPO traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 155.30 ($2.04). The company had a trading volume of 182,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. The company has a market capitalization of $914.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 119.85 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 194.18.

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

