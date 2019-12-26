Fetch Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Fetch token can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Over the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.41 or 0.05915939 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

