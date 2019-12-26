First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $24.25 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $25.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 106.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 29.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

