First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.77

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 512578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.3568 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FDL)

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

