Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Update

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the November 28th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FSI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,549. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million.

In other news, insider (Manny) Pohl Emmanuel bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $92,350.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 121,424 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

