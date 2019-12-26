FLIP (FLP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $158.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, FLIP has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $524,381.00 and $158.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00183028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.01231640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00119421 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

