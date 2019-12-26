Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $966.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLO shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, CMO Debo Mukherjee acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 236.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 275,360 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at $9,141,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 107.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 241.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 120,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

FLO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.81. 1,076,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.85%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.