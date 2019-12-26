FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Trading Up 0.2%

FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15, 600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 13,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded FSB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

FSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits.

