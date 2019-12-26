FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,365,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the previous session’s volume of 11,806,601 shares.The stock last traded at $1.13 and had previously closed at $0.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FuelCell Energy stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,926 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.34% of FuelCell Energy worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.