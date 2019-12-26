GenesisX (XGS) Price Up 2% This Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 2% higher against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $50,193.00 and $130.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 102.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 63.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

