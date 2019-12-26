GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Itau Unibanco

Itau Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:GPRK opened at $21.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GeoPark will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,180,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after buying an additional 302,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 439.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 396,127 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 473,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 27.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 426,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 93,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 92.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 205,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

