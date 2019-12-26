Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $662.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce $662.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $664.10 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $742.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $739.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.86 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. CIBC set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Edward Jones cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 997.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 422,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,984. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $40.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

