Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $247.57

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $247.57 and traded as low as $234.75. Glencore shares last traded at $234.75, with a volume of 9,639,039 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Glencore to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Glencore from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 271.80 ($3.58).

Get Glencore alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 247.57.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.