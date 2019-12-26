Gnosis Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.20 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Gnosis token can now be bought for $11.04 or 0.00152711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, BX Thailand and LATOKEN. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $47,036.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01211649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00118347 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.pm

Buying and Selling Gnosis

Gnosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, GOPAX, ABCC, BX Thailand, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Upbit, Bitsane, Kraken, Poloniex, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.