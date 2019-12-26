GNY (GNY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,223.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. One GNY token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. GNY has a total market capitalization of $26.80 million and approximately $13,223.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00182427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.01220371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025864 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118901 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

