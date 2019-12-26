Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Up to $16.48

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.07, but opened at $16.48. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 2,750,062 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGAL. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $325.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.60 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 29.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,525,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,960.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

