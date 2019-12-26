Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
HWBK stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.25. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,613. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $158.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.20.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 20.29%.
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.
