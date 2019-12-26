Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HWBK stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.25. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,613. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $158.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.20.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 20.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

