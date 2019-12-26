Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $147.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Heartland Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 54.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTLD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 325,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,135. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

