Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Hess reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

HES traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.45. 928,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.15 and a beta of 2.01. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.14%.

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Hess by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 30,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

