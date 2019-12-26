Hiscox (LON:HSX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,559.97

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,559.97 and traded as low as $1,399.00. Hiscox shares last traded at $1,439.00, with a volume of 275,889 shares changing hands.

HSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,478 ($19.44) to GBX 1,465 ($19.27) in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,666 ($21.92) to GBX 1,605 ($21.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.67 ($18.45).

The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,334.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,559.97.

In other Hiscox news, insider Roberts S. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £127,600 ($167,850.57). Also, insider Richard Watson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,651 ($21.72), for a total transaction of £495,300 ($651,539.07).

Hiscox Company Profile (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit