Hiscox (LON:HSX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,559.97

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,559.97 and traded as low as $1,399.00. Hiscox shares last traded at $1,439.00, with a volume of 275,889 shares changing hands.

HSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,478 ($19.44) to GBX 1,465 ($19.27) in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,666 ($21.92) to GBX 1,605 ($21.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.67 ($18.45).

The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,334.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,559.97.

In other Hiscox news, insider Roberts S. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £127,600 ($167,850.57). Also, insider Richard Watson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,651 ($21.72), for a total transaction of £495,300 ($651,539.07).

Hiscox Company Profile (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

