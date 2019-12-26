HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Downgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS HTCMY opened at $59.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

