Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCG shares. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of HCG stock traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$33.10. 134,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$13.66 and a 52 week high of C$35.49.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$116.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 3.1509542 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

