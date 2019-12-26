Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $2.00. Honeywell International reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $194,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,035,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.88. 1,269,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.42. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $126.84 and a twelve month high of $183.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

