IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 950,286 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 790,504 shares.The stock last traded at $249.86 and had previously closed at $246.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen set a $315.00 price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.87 and a 200 day moving average of $231.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.37, for a total value of $434,740.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,860. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after buying an additional 615,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,621,000 after buying an additional 533,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 145.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 504,269 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after acquiring an additional 485,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

