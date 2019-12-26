Ignis Achieves Market Cap of $18.03 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Indodax, STEX and Bittrex. Over the last week, Ignis has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a total market cap of $18.03 million and $1.38 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ignis

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinbit, HitBTC, STEX, Indodax, Vebitcoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

