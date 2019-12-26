ImageCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $857,888.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $857,888.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0949 or 0.00001312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 16,708,891 coins and its circulating supply is 15,708,893 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

