Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) rose 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 73,437,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,166% from the average daily volume of 5,800,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 462.40% and a negative return on equity of 202.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inpixon stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 295.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764,016 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned 3.56% of Inpixon worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

